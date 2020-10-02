Rainy & in the 50s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be on the cool side for this time of year.
Rain will be on and off all day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Overnight lows will dip to around 40.
That means Saturday will be off to a chilly start and will only warm up to around 55 under partly sunny skies.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
Rain is likely Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Thursday.
