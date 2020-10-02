Robert Steele, 88, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Steele, 88 passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Catherine.
Robert was born in his Grandmother’s house in Rensselaer Falls on November 14, 1931. He was brought up on the Steele farm on the Popes Mills Road and son of Mason Day Steele and Mildred Elsie Wood Steele.
Robert graduated from Canton ATC with a degree in Agriculture and later found employment in the accounting field. After working in various milk plants and dairy herd testing, he found that the accounting classes at ATC were basis for future work at St. Lawrence National Bank in Canton, Business Manager for Norwood Norfolk Central School, and Assistant to the Treasurer of the United Professors in Albany in the NYS Teacher’s Union.
Robert met his wife Catherine in high school, both whom are from Heuvelton. They married and had 5 children together. They raised their children in Heuvelton and later moved to Norwood on the pond. After they retired, they became snowbirds living in Winter Haven, FL. and eventually moving to Lakeland, FL. Debra Shupe (Gregg), Diana Rabideau (Lee), Robert Steele Jr (Jackie), Robin Magee (Mike) and David Steele (Colleen). They have 11 grandchildren, Ben, Kristen, Ryan, Corey, Casey, Jacob, Steven, Kiley, Karee, Alexandra and Noah. Great grandchildren include Karma Magee, Emma, Hayden, and the newest addition baby boy Cameron Parks.
Robert’s siblings include Jack from New Paltz, NY, Sam Steele and Marianne Savino who both reside in Washington State. He is predeceased by his brother Mason.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Heuvelton United Methodist Church. Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing would be highly recommended for everyone’s safety.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department or the Heuvelton United Methodist Church in his memory. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
