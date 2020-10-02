Robert Steele, 88, of Heuvelton

Robert met his wife Catherine in high school, both whom are from Heuvelton. They married and had 5 children together. They raised their children in Heuvelton and later moved to Norwood on the pond. After they retired, they became snowbirds living in Winter Haven, FL. and eventually moving to Lakeland, FL. Debra Shupe (Gregg), Diana Rabideau (Lee), Robert Steele Jr (Jackie), Robin Magee (Mike) and David Steele (Colleen). They have 11 grandchildren, Ben, Kristen, Ryan, Corey, Casey, Jacob, Steven, Kiley, Karee, Alexandra and Noah. Great grandchildren include Karma Magee, Emma, Hayden, and the newest addition baby boy Cameron Parks.