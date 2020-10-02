State continues focus on downstate hotspots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is renewing his call to local governments in New York’s hotspots to enforce the state’s laws regarding masks, distancing, and large gatherings.
This week, the state identified 20 zip codes where there are clusters of COVID-19 infections.
“The numbers are continuing to go up in many of the zip codes,” he said in a conference call on Friday.
The hotspots are primarily in Brooklyn, Orange, and Rockland counties, with a few in Nassau and Queens.
“So that is our priority and our focus,” he said.
The governor said the Department of Health is sending letters to local governments telling them they have to step up compliance or possibly face fines.
Individuals or entities can be fined up to $10,000 for each day they the violate the law by not enforcing it.
Seven died from COVID-19 on Thursday. There were 648 hospitalized because of the disease, 146 were in intensive care, and 65 were on ventilators.
The governor also noted that there were 1258 COVID-19 cases listed on the statewide report card. That includes students and staff both onsite and offsite.
