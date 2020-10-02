Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle outside Chaumont

TOWN OF LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Chaumont.
State Police confirmed that late Friday night. Details about the victim have yet to be released as police are now working to notify the victim’s family.
The crash happened near the Dollar General just outside the village of Chuamont.
A section of State Route 12E was shut down since 8 PM between Morris Tract Road and Case Road.
State Police will release more information in the next few hours.
We’ll update this story when we learn more details.
