State police probe truck rollover near LaFargeville

A tractor-trailer rolled over on Route 411 near LaFargeville Friday afternoon. (Source: New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff | October 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:13 PM

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police and first responders were on the scene of a truck rollover accident on Route 411 near LaFargeville Friday afternoon.

7 News reporter Brendan Straub saw a tractor trailer off the road and pitched on one side, with extensive damage to the rear storage area.

Route 411 off Route 81 was partly closed early Friday afternoon.

An ambulance was called to the scene but state police later said no one was injured, and no fuel leaked from the truck.

The truck was hauling fruit and yogurt, police said.

The trailer portion of a tractor trailer which rolled over off Route 411 Friday afternoon appeared to be extensively damaged. (Source: New York State Police)

