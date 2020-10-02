State police probe truck rollover near LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police and first responders were on the scene of a truck rollover accident on Route 411 near LaFargeville Friday afternoon.
7 News reporter Brendan Straub saw a tractor trailer off the road and pitched on one side, with extensive damage to the rear storage area.
Route 411 off Route 81 was partly closed early Friday afternoon.
An ambulance was called to the scene but state police later said no one was injured, and no fuel leaked from the truck.
The truck was hauling fruit and yogurt, police said.
