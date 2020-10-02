SUNY Potsdam Presents Virtual Dance Concerts

“Media dance takes us toward a new definition of arts in the age of technology,” said Assistant Professor of Dance Cynthia DuFault, who leads the project. “Dancers are learning a new medium to choreograph in, and media artists are translating their perspective into dance. We have retooled during these COVID times so students can take the virtual element and apply it to their craft. The best part is they are truly embracing working with media, and they are enjoying the process.”