Watertown Y lays off 16 part-time workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA has laid off 16 part-time workers, the organization’s chief executive officer confirmed Friday.
COVID-19 - and the restrictions it brought - forced the Y to close for several months. The Y consolidated some jobs, leading to the 16 person staff cut. Letters were sent to the affected people during the last week of September.
“So for us it was the right thing to do to say to these employees and let these employees know that the job has changed,” said Denise Young, Chief Executive Officer of the Watertown Y.
“And if they want to be part of that, they can reapply and we welcome that.”
Young said that as the Y opens up more facilities, she hopes more people can be recalled to work.
