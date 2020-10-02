With second COVID case, Edwards-Knox has 20 staffers on quarantine

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, Edwards-Knox Central School confirmed two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has pivoted to full remote learning until October 14, and 20 staff members - including the superintendent - are now on mandatory quarantine.
“I was placed on immediate quarantine on Wednesday," said Erin Woods, the district’s superintendent.
The quarantine followed a quick round of contact tracing by St. Lawrence County Public Health.
“As soon as public health confirmed it with me, they were very swiftly contacting those immediate contacts, and they were going home to be quarantined," Woods told 7 News Friday.
Woods said she wants to give students, staff, and families access to COVID-19 tests and has worked with public health and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center to set up a drive-thru test site at the school.
“They will be offering that on Monday October 5, from three until seven pm," she said.
