WorkPlace offers youth employment program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re between 16 and 24 and not in high school or college, you may be eligible for a special employment program.
Ethan Brown is youth and young adult coordinator at the WorkPlace. He says applications for the job placement program are now being accepted.
To qualify, applicants need to be one of the following:
- A high school dropout
- Subject to the justice system
- Homeless
- A runaway
- Pregnant or parenting
- Someone with a disability
- Low income
- In a household that receives public assistance.
People will be placed in jobs as close to their field of interest as possible.
To apply, visit jefflewisworkforce.com or call 315-786-3671.
