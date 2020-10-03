Cape Vincent holds first scarecrow competition

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Whoever said scarecrows have to be scary?
Saturday was the first inaugural scarecrow competition in Cape Vincent and it looked like a lot of fun!
More than a hundred people came out to vote on their favorite scarecrow designs.
Some of the winners included a miracle on ice hockey player by Grady Swenson and Reese and Kenzie Thompson, the Gaff family with their classic scarecrow couple, the Volkmuth family with this a Wizard of Oz scarecrow and book arch, and the White family with their vine scarecrow busting at the seams!
The event was organized by the Cape Vincent Library and the improvement league. They say it was great to have families outside and having some fall fun.
