Cool with rain showers Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We will see another cool night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
While most of the night will be dry tonight a few rain showers will be possible tomorrow morning. We should see a break in the rain for a few hours tomorrow before more rain moves in by the evening.
Most of the week we will see a rain chance with temperatures running below average for highs.
Tuesday will be the warmest day with highs in the lower 60s with no rain expected. However, rain does come back into the forecast for Wednesday and will stick around off and on until Friday.
Heading into the weekend we should be dry, but remaining cool.
