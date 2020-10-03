Donald H. Johnson, 87, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald H. Johnson, 87, of Sisson Road, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
Don was born on April 19, 1933 in North Lawrence, the son of the late John W. and Luella May (Hayes) Johnson. On March 13, 1962, he married Noreen R. Ellis in Stockholm. She predeceased him on August 1, 2017.
As a young man, Don helped on the family farm and with his own farm for many years. He also was a custodian for many years at SUNY Canton until his retirement. He and his late wife were foster parents to over 35 children. Don loved to tinker with thing around his house and garage. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting, and taking care of his grandchildren.
Don is survived by his children, Randy Johnson of Potsdam; Penny and Robert Rowe of Albany; and Troy and Renee Johnson of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Donald Johnson, Melanie (Joe) Richards; and James (Zack) Merrill; his great grandchildren, Erik and Camden Richards; his brother, Robert, Wayne, Ralph, and Ronald Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Elton, Albert, Lyndon, and Harold Johnson; and his sisters, Ann Wells, Marge McCarter, and Peggy Mark.
Services will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery, Parishville. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to Potsdam Rescue Squad.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.