George Glynn Couch, 92, of Watertown

George returned to Watertown in 1960, and established his sole practice, and became OB/GYN Board certified in 1962. He developed a vibrant and caring practice, delivering thousands of babies before focusing solely on his Gynecological practice. He emerged as an early advocate of women’s reproductive rights. He stood firmly in his beliefs that a woman has the power to choose. During these years he personally endured aggressive protests both at his office and residence, but he continued to provide these critical services for his patients. He later stopped the services to protect his patients, his staff and family from threatened harm. He never stopped putting others first and protecting the ones he loved. He also served as the Chief of Staff of the House of Good Samaritan in the 1970s. George sold his practice in 1999 to the Obstetric and Gynecological Associates of Northern NY but for 4 years thereafter worked part time for routine office appointments. In 2016, George was honored as the first recipient of the Grace A. Wright Humanitarian Award by Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York.