George Glynn Couch, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - George Glynn Couch a prominent physician and a sportsman died October 1, 2020 of natural causes at home, he was 92. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.
Born March 14, 1928 in Watertown, NY to the late Dr. William Gordon Couch, local dentist, and Doris Glynn Couch. He attended Watertown High School and graduated in 1945.
George graduated with honors from Williams College in 1948 with a BA in Biology. He then attended Temple Medical School, graduating in 1952 earning his MD and was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. George finished his medical internship at the University of Michigan in 1953.
In 1953, George served in the US Army Medical Service. He was stationed from 1953-55 in the 1st Army Division in Germany. While in Germany he met Lis Svenson from Seattle, Washington, she was a USO employee and they became engaged. In 1955 George returned to the US and married Lis at the Little Church on the Corner, NYC. Shortly after he reported for an OB/GYN residency at Yale University from 1955-1960, attaining Head Resident position.
George returned to Watertown in 1960, and established his sole practice, and became OB/GYN Board certified in 1962. He developed a vibrant and caring practice, delivering thousands of babies before focusing solely on his Gynecological practice. He emerged as an early advocate of women’s reproductive rights. He stood firmly in his beliefs that a woman has the power to choose. During these years he personally endured aggressive protests both at his office and residence, but he continued to provide these critical services for his patients. He later stopped the services to protect his patients, his staff and family from threatened harm. He never stopped putting others first and protecting the ones he loved. He also served as the Chief of Staff of the House of Good Samaritan in the 1970s. George sold his practice in 1999 to the Obstetric and Gynecological Associates of Northern NY but for 4 years thereafter worked part time for routine office appointments. In 2016, George was honored as the first recipient of the Grace A. Wright Humanitarian Award by Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York.
George was a longtime member of the Crescent Yacht Club in Chaumont, serving as the Commodore in the 1970s. He was an advocate for sailing regattas in the eastern end of Lake Ontario. A lover of sailing he raced for many years on Lake Ontario and served as head of the Lake Yacht Racing Association (LYRA). He was a lifelong active member of Trinity Episcopal Church Watertown New York. He was elected as Councilman to the Town of Watertown Council in the 1970s. He was also a Medical Consultant to American Cancer Society and Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Lis Svenson Couch who died April 19, 2019. He is survived by his 5 sons, William (Helen) Couch of Columbia, SC, Gregory (Katherine) Couch of Watertown, Peter (Bernadette) Couch of Seattle, WA, Mark Couch of Syracuse, NY, and George (Vivian) of Tampa, FL, and grandchildren William, Chandler, Glynn, Grace, Alexander and Alexandra. Also surviving his brother William C. Couch and his wife Margaret (Peggy).
George was a passionate family man, sportsman and champion of women’s reproductive rights, he leaves an important legacy and memories of friends, families, and patients.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Hospice of Jefferson County or Planned Parenthood of Northern New York.
Special thanks and appreciation to his care givers, Stephanie Lloyd, Heather Weston, Christina LaJoie, Teresa Miller, Betty MacLachlan, Tesia Weston and Anita Murray.
There will be a private funeral service at Trinity Episcopal Church with burial in Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
