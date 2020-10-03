Harriett E. Day, 57, of Canton

Harriett is survived by her husband, Roger Day of Canton; a son, John Planty; three daughters, Melinda Rood; Bethell Denny and Jennifer Day; 10 grandchildren, McKenna, Eragon and Wyatt, Michael, Meadow and Tyler, Gary and Angel and Austin and Kylie. Also surviving is her mother, Joan; two brothers, Ernie and Ivan and a sister Julie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.