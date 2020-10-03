CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harriett E. Day, 57, of Canton died peacefully in the company of family at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 where she had been admitted the day prior.
Harriett was born April 3, 1963 in Rensselaer Falls, NY, a daughter of Everett and Joan (Crump) Schwartzfigure. She attended local schools. On August 21, 1988, Harriett married Roger Day. Being blessed with four children, Harriett was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts, animals of all kinds and spending time with her grandchildren.
Harriett is survived by her husband, Roger Day of Canton; a son, John Planty; three daughters, Melinda Rood; Bethell Denny and Jennifer Day; 10 grandchildren, McKenna, Eragon and Wyatt, Michael, Meadow and Tyler, Gary and Angel and Austin and Kylie. Also surviving is her mother, Joan; two brothers, Ernie and Ivan and a sister Julie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services are being held privately. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Harriett E. Day are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
