Jessica A. Mendenhall, 31, of DeKalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial service for Jessica A. Mendenhall, age 31, of DeKalb Junction will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the funeral home. Jessica passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
She is survived by her son Karson Tarpley; parents Quinn and Dana Connell; a brother Joshua Farrar all of DeKalb; grandparents Chris & Linda Connell of Lisbon and Patricia Lowe of Dekalb Jct; along with two cousins.
Jessica was born on May 06, 1989 in Oxford, North Carolina to Quinn and Dana (Reese) Connell. She attended Atlanta area schools and received her GED.
Jessica enjoyed listening to music, doing her makeup, shopping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with friends and family. She could light up a room with her personality and lived life to the fullest. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Thoughts, condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
