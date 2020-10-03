Kori L. Smith-Fahey, 36, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kori L. Smith-Fahey, 36, died Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020 at her home.
Kori was born on March 12, 1984 in Syracuse the daughter of Paul E. Smith and Tammy Jo (Allen) Layou. She was a graduate of Chittenango High School. She married Luke E. Fahey on March 20, 2020 in Lowville with Amy Murphy officiating.
Kori loved going to concerts with her husband, spending time with her children and family. She also enjoyed shopping. She always cared for others and made them feel loved.
She is survived by her husband, Luke, their children, Abryella, Kaylee, Kaydynce, Keira, Blayklyn, Ryker and Lennyn; her mother, Tammy (Joe) Layou; her father, Paul E. Smith; and her brother Paul E. (Alisha) Smith, Jr.
Calling hours for family and friends will be on Monday, October 5th from 5 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and follow current COVID rules. www.sundquistfh.com
