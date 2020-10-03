One person killed, one hospitalized in Pitcairn crash

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an early morning crash that has claimed the life of one person, and sent another to the hospital.
Officials say the single-vehicle crash happened just before 12:30 am on State Highway 3 in the Town of Pitcairn. The driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle overturned.
Sheriff’s officials tell 7 News four people were in vehicle. The driver and a rear-seat passenger were ejected in the crash. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital. As of Sunday morning, there was no word on the condition of the other two passengers.
A portion of State Highway 3 was closed for hours this morning while police conducted the investigation.
The St. Lawrence Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, Harrisville Fire and Rescue, Star Lake Fire and Rescue, Gouverneur Rescue, Fire Fire, and Natural Bridge Rescue.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.