Shirley Jane Montgomery, 84, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Shirley Jane Montgomery, 84, passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held Tuesday October 6th from 4 -7. Face masks and personal distancing should be followed. Shirley’s Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday October 7th at the Victory Baptist Church in Winthrop at 11:00AM.
Shirley was born in Brasher Falls on March 18, 1936, daughter of the late Morris and Frances (Locke) Ramsdell and graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1956.
On September 15, 1979 she married David Montgomery at the Victory Baptist Church in Winthrop and they shared 40 good years together.
Shirley loved to cook and do crafts, especially painting and latch hook. She was kindhearted, loving and the most important thing to her was family.
She is survived by her husband, David; step son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Sheri Montgomery of San Antonio, TX and step daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and James Lyon of Winthrop; step grandchildren: Christopher and Amanda Montgomery, Meghan and Scott Cheney, Grace Lyon, Abigail Lyon, Samuel Lyon, Joshua Lyon and 6 step great- grandchildren; sister, Kay Jenkins; brothers Walt and Amy Ramsdell, and Bill and Erma Ramsdell.
Always close to her heart was the memory of those who predeceased her; sisters, Grace Montgomery, and Joanne Noblett; brothers, Reginald Ramsdell and Morris Ramsdell, Jr.
Flowers are respectfully declined. For those wishing to express an act of kindness memorial contributions can be made to Tri – Town Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 238 Brasher Falls, NY 13613. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.