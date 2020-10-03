Shirley Jane Montgomery, 84, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Shirley Jane Montgomery, 84, passed away on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Canton – Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where visitation will be held Tuesday October 6th from 4 -7. Face masks and personal distancing should be followed. Shirley’s Funeral Service will be celebrated Wednesday October 7th at the Victory Baptist Church in Winthrop at 11:00AM.