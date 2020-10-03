DEPEYSTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy R. Kelley, 56, of DePeyster, died on October 2, 2020, at his home.
Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours, Wednesday, October 7th, 5-7 PM, at the funeral home, COVID guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing required. A graveside ceremony will be on Friday, October 9th, 4 PM at White Church Cemetery, Lisbon.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Mikayla Kelley and her companion, Arthur Berry of Adams, a son, James A. Willis of Ballston Spa, brothers, Thomas and Sherry Kelley of DeGrasse, Joseph and Cindy Kelley of DeKalb, Mark Kelley of Heuvelton, Keith and Colleen Kelley of DePeyster, sisters, Jane Bogardus of Heuvelton, Mary Ann Kelley of Heuvelton, several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister Ann Marie Kelley.
Timothy was born on August 5, 1964, in Ogdensburg, to the Francis and June Dawley Kelley. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 19, 1982. After graduation, Tim stared his business, Tim Kelley Hoof Trimming until he retired in 2013. He currently was a school bus driver at Hermon DeKalb Central School.
Timothy was a member of CSEA and enjoyed, cutting wood, farm work, hunting and fishing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hermon DeKalb Central School.
