Tina Marie Stevens, 58, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tina Marie Stevens, 58, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Born on July 14, 1962 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of LeRoy F. and Josephine M. Cook Steele and a 1981 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.
Tina married Kenneth L. Stevens on October 27, 1984 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church.
She was an Alpaca farmer, operating her own farm, Back Asswards. Over the years she also worked for Edgewood, Alexandria Bay, NY, Walmart, Evans Mills, NY, Brenda’s Pizzeria, Philadelphia, NY.
Tina was a member of the Indian River Baptist Church, Philadelphia, NY and she was a Youth Group Leader for the church.
She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, being in the outdoors, tending to her farm and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Kenneth; her mother, Josephine M. Steele, Philadelphia, NY; a son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Kasey Stevens, Philadelphia, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Justin Dobson, Watertown, NY; 3 grandchildren, Paige, Elissa, Grayson and one on the way, Gabriel; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Tim Steele, Philadelphia, NY, Todd and Georgianna Steele, Jupiter, FL, Terry and Debbie Steele, LaFargeville, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Tricia and Carl Adams, Philadelphia, NY; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be 4-6 pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the “donate now” button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
