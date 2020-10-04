Blessing animals virtually on Saint Francis Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday was Saint Francis Day and a local church was blessing animals virtually.
Saint Francis was a monk known to preach sermons to animals and praised all creatures as brothers and sisters under God.
To celebrate his teachings, the Trinity Episcopal Churches in Watertown and Lowville held a Zoom meeting to bless pets.
Among those blessed were dogs, cats, and birds.
“It’s important for us to be kind to animals and to pray for them because they’re part of God’s creation. God gives us all things that are good, so they’re our beloved animals, they’re a blessing from God,” said Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin.
Church officials say blessing the furry friends virtually this year actually extended their outreach and they were able to bless pets all the way out in Pennsylvania and Alaska.
They say next year they hope to include rescue animals as well.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.