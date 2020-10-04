Bower A. Thompson, 97, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bower A. Thompson, 97, of passed away on Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at his home with family at his side.
Bower was born on May 26, 1923 in Fowler, the son of the late Donald and Lillian (Gleason) Thompson.
Bower is survived by his son, Donald Thompson and his wife Pietrina (Fiacco) Thompson, Hannawa Falls, NY; a daughter, Linda Thompson and her husband Dr. Michael Gribetz, MD, New Hartford, NY. His beloved granddaughters, Kristin Repice and her husband Christopher Repice, Camillus, NY; Jessica Thompson-Peek and her husband Jeffrey Peek, Pennington, NJ. Great grandchildren Emma Repice, Alexander Peek and Gabriella Peek. Bower is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Joan (Thompson) Reasoner, Boca Raton, FL and Sue Ellen (Thompson) Fiacco and her husband Leon Fiacco, Rensselaer, NY and brother-in-law Victor Winters, Brushton, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bower was pre-deceased by his wife of 67 years, Gloria Beth (Peterson) Thompson, his parents and sisters, Mary E. (Thompson) Berg and E. Anne (Thompson) Ellis.
Bower graduated from Potsdam High School. He worked for New York Bell Telephone Company as a construction foreman, retiring after 35 years of service.
Bower was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and served as President of the Northern Chapter; a member of the Ogdensburg Acacian Lodge #128 Free and Accepted Masons; A communicant of the First Baptist Church where he served as a trustee for many years. He lived a long and fruitful life. He married his high school sweetheart, raised a family and worked at a job that he absolutely loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bower’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice.
A private memorial service will be held at Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
