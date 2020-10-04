Mary(Wari) Herne, 92, of Akwesasne

Wari cared for all those around her throughout the years. She was known for being a fixture at all the funerals throughout Akwesasne to say a prayer or sing a song. As a pillar of the church, Mary went above and beyond. From donations like the baptismal font to being a dedicated and loyal member to many organizations including the Altar & Rosary Society, the original Mohawk Choir, the Kateri Circle, the Akwesasne Singers, and the Auxillary Legion; Mary’s heart belonged to the Lord and the Saint Regis Mohawk Church. In addition to the local activities, Mary coordinated for the parishioners to attend services in pilgrimage to Quebec City at St. Anne De Beaupre, St. Josephs in Montreal, and the Shrine at Three Rivers, Kateri weekend at Fonda and Auriesville every Labor Day Weekend and many Kateri Tekakwitha Conferences etc. Mary was one of the main forces that pushed for the recognition of Kateri Tekakwitha into sainthood. She was a leader and a force to be reckoned with.