Massena Fire Department cooks up a plan to help one of their own

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Massena Fire Department is always there for the community but Sunday the community was there for them.
An assembly line formed in the basement of Massena Volunteer Fire Department as firefighters prepared over 650 chicken dinners for a chicken barbecue fundraiser.
All the proceeds went to one of their very own Jason Horan who lost his home in a fire on September 25.
The first to respond were his brothers and sisters who work alongside him.
“When you go to anything that involves any member, it’s tough. At first when the address came in, it wasn’t the address that we normally here for Jason and Amanda’s house. So once members got on scene and let us know, guys were there quick. Everyone did everything they could do to help and get the fire out as quickly as possible,” said Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell.
But now that the fire’s out, it’s all hands on deck to help Horan and his family to get back on their feet.
The chicken barbecue is the final push after over a week of fundraising. The fire department has also held a golf tournament and bottle and can drive.
An online fundraiser and the golf tournament alone has raised nearly $30,000 for the Horan family.
It’s a gesture that has left the family speechless.
“I don’t think we could have done it without them. It’s just been amazing,” said Amanda Kenny, Jason’s wife.
Horan’s sister says the support she’s seen from the community this past week is unlike anything she’s ever seen before.
“What these volunteer firemen have done, and been, is a huge part of them being okay. And being able to stand up and get up everyday. It’s been unreal what this community has pulled together, even in this tough time we’re in. It’s been amazing,” said Erica Horan.
And the work didn’t stop until the last meal was sold just thirty minutes after the event had started.
