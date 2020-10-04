20 NY zip codes considered COVID-19 hotspots, New York City to partially shutdown

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says New York State will be taking matters into their own hands now to curb rising COVID-19 positivity rates in downstate counties.
A press release sent Sunday morning showed there are 20 zip codes that have grown to be COVID-19 hotspots.
Brooklyn, Queens, Rockland and Orange Counties have a 4.8% positivity rate as of Saturday’s data. The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York State, not counting these 20 ZIP codes, is 0.91%. The north country reflected a positivity rate of 0.3%.
Governor Cuomo said in a statement, “Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hot spot ZIP codes. The State will be doing aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he’s sending the government to close non-essential businesses and schools again in parts of New York City, including nine of those 20 zip codes considered to be COVID-19 hotspots.
“It pains to put forward this needed approach, but in some parts of our city - in Brooklyn and Queens - we’re seeing an extraordinary problem, something we haven’t seen since the spring,” said de Blasio.
This plan will go into effect Wednesday. If successful, schools and non-essential businesses in the nine zip codes should be allowed to reopen after two weeks if rates get below 3%.
