Road rage arrest in the Town of Turin

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Saratoga County man has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident in the Town of Turin.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department says Paul J. Landor, 61, of Halfmoon, NY was operating a 2008 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV on Talbot Road when he rear-ended a motorcycle.
Officials say Landor hit the 2017 KTM motorcycle and continued to intentionally push the motorcycle and its operator approximately 600 feet before stopping.
The ATV got caught on the motorcycle’s rear wheel, while the motorcycle’s operator remained on the seat, eventually coming to rest on the side of the roadway.
Landor was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Endangerment, a class "A" misdemeanor as well as several Uniform Traffic Tickets.
Landor is to answer all charges in the Town of Turin court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.