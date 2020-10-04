Stephen G. “Poppy” Granger, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stephen G. “Poppy” Granger, 75, of 177 Palmer St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on October 9, 1944 in Rochester, NY, son of Clarence K. and Gladys G. (Bartlett) Granger, he attended Watertown High School.
Stephen went to work for Ronnie Granger as a heavy equipment operator prior to being drafted into the US Army on July 13, 1965. Stephen served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on July 11, 1967 as a Specialist. He received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon returning home he worked for Ronnie Granger Paving for 32 years, up until he retired in 2008.
He married Betty Beach, she passed away in 1996. He then married June Biccum on October 17, 2000 in Watertown. June passed away May 30, 2016.
Stephen was an avid hunter, he enjoyed bowling and camping at Bedford Creek with family and friends. He was also a member of the Watertown VFW.
Among his survivors are his two children, Matthew J. Biccum and Amanda L. and Johnathan R. BeeVee of Watertown; his beloved granddaughter Reagan Elizabeth; two brothers and their wives, Donald and Sandy Granger, Seneca Falls, NY, Randy and Janet Granger, Black River; a sister, Gayle Kenny, OH; many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and two wives he is predeceased by a sister, Glenna Parsons.
Calling hours will be Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
The funeral service will follow on Thursday 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held in N. Watertown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
