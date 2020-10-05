Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash in town of Pitcairn, detectives say

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alcohol may have played a role in a weekend crash in the town of Pitcairn that left a 20 year old man dead and a 19 year old hospitalized. That’s according to Detective Andrew Ashley with St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
He said the crash happened after a large party at nearby Cold Spring Brook State Forest, where investigators found evidence of alcohol use.
The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 3.
Officials said the driver, 19 year old Mason Reisinger of Carthage, lost control of a 2006 Toyota Tundra and the pickup truck overturned.
Sheriff’s officials said 4 people were in truck.
Reisinger and a rear-seat passenger, 20 year old Isaiah Thomas of Watertown, were thrown from the vehicle. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, while Reisinger and two other passengers were taken to area hospitals.
There was no word Monday on Reisinger’s condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
The other passengers, a 16 year old from Great Bend and a 21 year old from Carthage, were treated at hospitals and released.
Detective Ashley said the 4 people in the pickup truck had left the party prior to the crash. He said there was evidence of alcohol use at the party site, including broken beer bottles.
Our reporter on the scene also saw remnants of a bonfire and pallets, in addition to the broken beer bottles.
According to Ashley, a blood sample taken from Reisinger has been sent to a lab to see if alcohol was in his system at the time of the crash.
The detective said it’s likely charges will be filed in connection with the crash.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public with information about the party to call 315-379-2222.
