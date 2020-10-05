Charles H. Burns, 80, of Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles H. Burns, 80, of Alamogin Rd., passed away at his home, Friday morning, October 2, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.
Born on January 24, 1940 in Rossie, NY, he was a son of Fred and Freida Tibbles Burns.
Charles married Shirley Versailles on August 16, 1958 in Natural Dam, NY. She passed away, October 12, 2008.
He worked as a farmer for Jack and Evelyn Walker and later was a roofer for Sands Brothers Roofing Co., Inc., Antwerp, NY.
Survivors include ten children; Susan (Ronnie) Savage, Redwood, NY, Peggy (William) Harris, Hammond, NY, Lila (Kevin) Smith, Gouverneur, NY, Carl (Dave) Burns, Watertown, NY, Frederick (Teresa) Burns, LaFargeville, NY, Janet (Brian) Smith, Antwerp, NY, Cheryl Schulz and companion, Joe Snyder, Alexandria Bay, NY, Patrick (Sue) Burns, Hammond, NY, Jennifer Brown, Gouverneur, NY, William (Tabitha) Burns, Hammond, NY; 34 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; twelve great-great-grandchildren; his companion, Frances (Bunny) Harris, Hammond, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and James Bartlett, Redwood, NY; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, William and Lois Burns, Philadelphia, NY, Douglas and Shellie Burns, South Carolina, Rick and Nancy Burns, Gouverneur; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents, his wife, Shirley, a son, Charles H. Burns, Jr., a daughter, Penny Burns, a brother, Donald Burns and three in infancy, four sisters, Edna Martin, Mayfred Vann, Frances Finley, Julia Stevenson, two great-grandchildren, Francis E Wood, IV and Evelynn G. Magana all passed away previously.
Calling hours will be 10 am – 1 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, followed by a 2 pm Graveside Service in Oxbow Cemetery, Oxbow, NY, with Pastor Rick Pickert of the Spragueville Methodist Church, officiating.
Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life following burial at Fred Burns home on Co. Rt. 3, LaFargeville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
