Children’s Home razes its oldest building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County knocked down its oldest building Monday.
The Dunlap Building dated back to the mid-1870s and it was originally built on 13 acres of farmland.
The Children’s Home used it as an infirmary, a kitchen and a director’s home over the years. But now officials plan on using it as a green space.
“It’s going to be a little park kind of area. We have our dining hall right here behind us so we can have our chef come out here, chef Manning, he can have a picnic area, he can do whatever else he needs to do. But aesthetically and functionality-wise, I believe it’s going to be a good look for the campus,” said Matthew Richardson, CHJC public relations.
Bringing the building back to code would have cost the Children’s Home $1.5 million, while the tear down costs would have been $30,000.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.