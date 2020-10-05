Cool & cloudy with a chance of rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see a little rain Monday morning, but the day won’t be a washout.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 60.
Tuesday is promising to be a gorgeous day.
Skies clear overnight and the day starts out in the 40s. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s, about where we should be for this time of year.
Wednesday will be breezy with showers. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Temperatures take a dive Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 50s.
It will be sunny and 55 on Friday.
It warms up for the weekend. It will be mostly sunny and in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
