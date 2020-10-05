Dianne E. Calkins, 79, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dianne E. Calkins, 79, died Saturday, October 3rd, at Upstate Medical University.
There will be a graveside committal service on Saturday, October10th, at 3pm, at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville. Calling hours will be held Saturday as well from Noon until 2pm at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Dianne was born February 18th, 1941, in Plattsburgh, the daughter of Clayton and Eleanor Fleury Calkins. She graduated from Chazy Central Rural School and also attended William Miner Agricultural College through the Cornell Cooperative Extension. She received an Associates Degree from Jefferson Community College.
A marriage ended in divorce.
She worked as an Office Assistant for the Jefferson County District Attorneys Office.
Diane volunteered at the LaFargeville Library and was very active in the Outreach program.
She enjoyed sewing, had a great sense of style, she was always well dressed and her home was a cozy haven for her and her family. Most of all she cherished her Grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.
Surviving are five children; daughter Donna (James) Gadue of Rousses Point; sons, Mark (Laurie) Wilson of Half Moon, N.Y., Robert Wilson of Edwards, Peter (Sheryl) Wilson of LaFargeville, and Timothy Wilson of Theresa; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Elliot “Sonny” Calkins of Florida; nieces and nephews.
Two brother and two sisters died before her.
Donations can be made in her name to T.I.E.R.S., P.O. Box 524, Clayton, N.Y. 13624 and Grove Cemetery Association, 20173 County Route 181, LaFargeville, N.Y. 13656.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.