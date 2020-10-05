Drive-up coronavirus testing offered at Edwards-Knox schools

TOWN OF RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Drive-up COVID-19 testing is underway at Edwards-Knox schools. Three school staff members in all tested positive for the virus last week.
Four hours of testing for COVID-19 took place Monday at Edwards-Knox schools. It comes the week after students were sent home when a staff member became infected.
“Obviously when it’s a school exposure, keeping the students healthy, getting the students back into the school as quickly as possible, is a priority. So we’re more than happy to come up here and do this clinic for them,” said Beth Stemples, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center executive director practice management.
When the team from Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center arrived, cars were already lined up for testing. The line stretched onto the highway by the 3 p.m. start time. And things began.
“After we have your information, one of the RN’s will come and swab you at your car and then that will be sent out to a lab. And within a few days we’ll get your results to you,” said Stemples.
After a first staff member was identified as infected last Wednesday, two more tested positive. More than 20 other staff went into quarantine after the first case alone.
They hope to have students back here at Edwards-Knox for in-person learning by October 14. But much of that will depend upon the contact tracing undertaken by the county, as well as the testing for COVID-19 going on at the school.
The school has not said how many staff or students have had to quarantine in addition to the first 20. Teachers are among the three infected. Concern is running high in the community.
“This shows that this population at least is taking it seriously. And they want to contain any exposures that they may have had,” said Stemples.
St. Lawrence County Public Health is in charge of all contact tracing. They have been contacting people possibly exposed and telling them what to do next.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.