Fatal crash update: driver remains hospitalized, 2 passengers released

PITCAIRN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The driver of the pickup truck involved in a fatal accident in the town of Pitcairn over the weekend remains hospitalized.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Investigator Shawn McCarger told 7 News Monday morning that while the driver, 19-year-old Mason Reisinger of Carthage is still in the hospital, two passengers in his vehicle were treated at local hospitals and released.
A third passenger in the 2006 Toyota Tundra, 20-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Watertown, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Reisinger and Thomas were thrown from the vehicle.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on State Route 3.
McCarger says the investigation into the crash is continuing.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.