George Sipos, 83, of Chaumont

George’s early life was filled with hardship, from escaping communist Hungary when he was 12, to moving to America at 19, one bag in hand, in search for political asylum. George believed in second chances and overcoming obstacles. He grew and worked hard to own bakeries in New Jersey and New York, employing many. His passion was to bake and cook, and anyone who has had his food can vouch that it was the best there ever was. He did these things not only because he loved to, but because he never wanted a single soul to go hungry. In his free time, George enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, going on adventures and exploring as much of the world as he could. George never met a stranger, anyone who met him said it felt like they had known him for years. You could catch George watching old Western movies, snuggling on the couch with his wife, or planting flowers and vegetables in his yard. He always found music to sing and dance to, whether on the radio or singing it himself. George’s family imagines him with the angels, sitting with a large, juicy steak in front of him, telling jokes to make everyone laugh. His heart was always open to love and care for those around him.