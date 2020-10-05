Girl’s art chosen in county mask design contest

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - One St. Lawrence County 8th grader will see her art on tens of thousands of masks.
Logan LaShomb of Colton-Pierrepont Central School won the county’s mask design contest.
She says her work was chosen out of around 200 submissions.
Now, LaShomb’s design will be printed on more than 16,000 masks for St. Lawrence County students.
LaShomb says she was shocked to learn her artwork was chosen - art she says that draws on a peaceful part of nature.
“The sunset pretty much inspired me because it’s so peaceful right now during these times. It’s just kind of a thing I can look at and it brings peace to me,” she said.
The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau hosted the design contest.
LaShomb says the masks with her design could go out later this month.
