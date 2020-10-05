Harriet N. Spencer, 94, of South Colton

Harriet was born April 5, 1926 in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, the daughter of the late Wynn L’Hommedieu and Marie (Pia) Couser. Harriet graduated from Cornwall-on-Hudson High School and from Ryder College in New Jersey. She was a certified civilian aircraft spotter during WWII. Harriet was united by marriage to William D. Spencer on June 10, 1946. Harriet worked in The Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel at West Point as a secretary and for John Hancock Insurance Co. in PA.