James E. Place, 65, of Pillar Point

Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He cherished the time spent on Lake Ontario boating and fishing with his family. Jim was an avid hunter and passed the tradition on to his sons and grandchildren. He was a master carpenter who took great pride in his work. Jim could always be found in his shop, whether working on projects or spending a Wednesday night with friends. He completed many projects for countless friends and family members over the years and became of great assistance to his sons while working on their own homes.