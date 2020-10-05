PILLAR POINT, N.Y. (WWNY) - James E. Place, 65, of Pillar Point, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital Health Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born on September 5, 1955 in Watertown, NY, the son of the late Elmer and Elaine (Blum) Place and graduated from Thousand Islands High School. Jim started his career as a machine operator with the New York Air Brake in Watertown and then moved on as a Carpenter, employed with Steven J. Hall Construction, Inc., and retired in 2020. He proudly joined the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Dept., in 1977 and became Chief from 1984-1986, most notably fighting the Red & White Grocery Store fire in 1985.
Jim was a loving father and grandfather. He cherished the time spent on Lake Ontario boating and fishing with his family. Jim was an avid hunter and passed the tradition on to his sons and grandchildren. He was a master carpenter who took great pride in his work. Jim could always be found in his shop, whether working on projects or spending a Wednesday night with friends. He completed many projects for countless friends and family members over the years and became of great assistance to his sons while working on their own homes.
Surviving are his loving longtime companion, Mary Kelly, Pillar Point; Two sons, Andrew (Angela) Place, Rochester, NY and Matthew (Becki) Place, Hilton, NY and their mother, Susan Cousins, Brownville; A stepson, Patrick (Hope) Kelly, Harrisville, NY; eight grandchildren, Gavin and Skylar Place. Parker, Cooper and Karleigh Place, and Maya, Foster and Tucker Kelly; One brother, Alan (Doris) Place; two sisters, Ann (Kevin) Howard and Mary Marquette and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a stepson, Michael Kelly and a brother, Walter Place.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life honoring Jim, to be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Dept., 241 Broadway St., Cape Vincent, from 2:00-5:00pm. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jim’s name to the Cape Vincent Volunteer Fire Dept., 241 Broadway St., Cape Vincent, NY 13618 or the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
