Lewis County man charged with meth-making

LONDON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lyons Falls man has been charged with making meth.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over 32-year-old Peter Scheer on East State Street in Lowville after he allegedly failed to signal for a turn.
As they investigated, deputies say they found he had quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, and amphetamine, along with several products used to make meth.
Scheer was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and traffic violations.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
Helping deputies at the scene were the Lowville Police Department and the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
