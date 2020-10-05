CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy L. Brown, 78, of Canton, died on October 4, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours, Thursday, October 8th, 10 am - 1 PM, at the funeral home, COVID guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing required. A graveside ceremony will be, October 8th, 1:30 PM at Hermon Cemetery.
Nancy is survived by her sons, Michael and Tammy Brown of Canton, Donald “Duck” and Colleen Brown, DeKalb Junction, Mark and Cathy Brown of Canton, daughters, Patti and Jeffery Klock of Philadelphia, Peggy Cardinell (Daniel Clarke) of DeKalb Junction, Penny and Robert Locke of Morley, sisters, Joanne McIntrye of Hailesboro, Tammy and Jerrilee “Peaky” Hartle of Croghan, 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Buddy.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Donald Ward Jr., and Elaine McCracken.
Nancy was born on December 12, 1941 to the late Donald and Ina Johnson Ward Sr.. She married Weldon “Butch” Brown at his sister’s home in Oxbow on February 15, 1958, he died on April 11, 2008. Nancy worked for St. Lawrence University in the housekeeping department till her retirement in 1997. She volunteered at the St. Mary’s Thrift Store from 2013 -2018.
She loved spending time with her family, cooking, baking (her donuts were everyone’s favorite), sewing, playing cards, going to the thrift store and feeding people (no one ever left her home hungry).
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Thrift Store.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
