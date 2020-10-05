Nancy L. Brown, 78, of Canton

Nancy was born on December 12, 1941 to the late Donald and Ina Johnson Ward Sr.. She married Weldon “Butch” Brown at his sister’s home in Oxbow on February 15, 1958, he died on April 11, 2008. Nancy worked for St. Lawrence University in the housekeeping department till her retirement in 1997. She volunteered at the St. Mary’s Thrift Store from 2013 -2018.