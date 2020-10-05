72nd Annual Fall Art Show Submission Deadline

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The deadline for this year’s Fall Art Show is October 9 - the show and exhibition will take entirely online, remotely.
Submission Guidelines: All work must be original. Work must not have been previously submitted to this show.
Categories
- Painting (Watercolor, acrylic, oil and pastels)
- Drawing (Pencil, colored pencil, charcoal, pen and ink)
- Sculpture (Wood carving, stone, metal and 3D)
- Ceramics (Stoneware, clay and porcelain)
- Photography (Film and digital)
- Mixed Media (Collage, fiber art, printmaking, digital/graphic art)
- Jewelry (Lamp work, metal work, fused glass, clay polymer, pyrite, ceramic jewelry, carved wood, stone) * all jewelry must be at least 85% artist created/worked material
Submitting Work Each entry must be accompanied by a completed application form for each piece.
Payment of Entry Fees must be paid at time of submission before they are judged for admission.
Each work must be labeled with the tags included in the application.
- Artist’s Name/Address/Phone/Email
- Medium/Category
- Title
- Price (or NFS)
Entry Fees NCAC Member: $30 for first piece, $5 for each additional piece. Maximum of 5 pieces. Non-Member: $40 for first piece, $5 for each additional piece. Maximum to 5 pieces. Note: All Entry Fees are Non-Refundable
Application and Payments
Preferred Method
ONLINE: You can apply and pay your entry fee online
EMAIL: Download the application, then email application and image files to FallArtShow@nnyart.org. Mail your payment to the NCAC using the address below.
Alternate Method
MAIL: You can mail your documents and images on CD/DVD, with your payment to: North Country Arts Council, Attention: Fall Art Show, 131 Washington Street, Suite 304, Watertown, NY, 13601.
