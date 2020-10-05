4 new COVID-19 cases reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Monday.
All of them are in St. Lawrence County. Officials said 3 were reported over the weekend and 1 was reported Monday.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 330.
Officials said 9 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 317 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 64,183 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were no new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 5 people are in mandatory isolation and 52 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 270 positive cases and performed 22,401 tests.
The county says 264 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Monday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 67. Sixty-six people have recovered.
