3rd staff member at Edwards-Knox tests positive for COVID-19

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a third case of COVID-19 among staff at Edwards-Knox Central.
That’s according to a letter to the school community from Superintendent Erin Woods on the district’s website.
In-person learning was already suspended after the first case was discovered. A second case was announced Friday and about 20 staff members, including the superintendent, were placed in quarantine.
The third case was announced on Saturday.
In her letter, the superintendent says because the virus spreads easily – even if someone’s not showing symptoms – people should make sure the wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice proper hygiene.
St. Lawrence County Public Health is performing contact tracing on the cases.
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg will provide mobile COVID-19 testing at the school’s front circle from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday.
