Robert E. Rumrill, 88, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Robert E. Rumrill, age 88 of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, October 4th at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Burial will take place on October 16th at 2pm at Bayside Cemetery with military honors and Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
Robert is survived by his daughters Theresa Green and Darcel (Lance) Russell; son Michael (Dorothy) Rumrill; sisters Kathleen Bergman and Elizabeth Malicki; brother Marvin Rumrill; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife Christina Rumrill; son in law Daniel Green and a sister Beverly Rygelski.
Mr. Robert E. Rumrill was born on June 1, 1932 in Gloversville, NY to the late Marvin A. Rumrill and Julia E. Oleksak. He graduated from Gloversville High School in 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War from January of 1953 until his honorable discharge in January of 1955. He then returned home and on October 20, 1956 he was married to Christina Wessendorf. Robert worked over 30 years for Niagara Mohawk. He was the transportation supervisor. After his retirement he and his wife bought the Birches and operated it for 20 years.
