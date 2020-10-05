Robert E. Rumrill, 88, of Potsdam

Mr. Robert E. Rumrill was born on June 1, 1932 in Gloversville, NY to the late Marvin A. Rumrill and Julia E. Oleksak. He graduated from Gloversville High School in 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War from January of 1953 until his honorable discharge in January of 1955. He then returned home and on October 20, 1956 he was married to Christina Wessendorf. Robert worked over 30 years for Niagara Mohawk. He was the transportation supervisor. After his retirement he and his wife bought the Birches and operated it for 20 years.