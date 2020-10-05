Some discoloration possible as Copenhagen water woes continue

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People who use Copenhagen village water could see some discoloration starting Tuesday.
Village superintendent Doran Johnson says that’s when the village will start supplementing its Stoddard Road wells with an emergency supply.
That, he says, could cause discoloration that could stain white laundry.
Johnson said the village is working on fixing the problem.
Officials in Copenhagen and the town of Demark declared a water emergency on September 22 because of low levels in the village’s wells.
The emergency declaration is set to expire on October 21, although it could be extended.
Copenhagen is also working on a plan to bring its
