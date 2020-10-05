State Police make large drug seizure in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Police seized 100 kilograms of cocaine, worth millions of dollars, in St. Lawrence County on Saturday.
Troopers said the drugs were found in a courier delivery vehicle during an inspection at a commercial vehicle checkpoint.
Police would not disclose where the checkpoint was located due to safety concerns.
They did say the cocaine was concealed within the shipment in the vehicle.
One police source said the street value of that much cocaine is about $7 million.
As State Police continue their investigation, they’re being assisted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, and local and federal law enforcement agencies assigned to the local DEA Drug Task Force.
If you have information, you’re asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 518-873-2750.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.