Stefanik, supporters rally in downtown Watertown

“This isn’t the time for partisanship and politics. I don’t agree with these comments, and I condemn this type of vitriol. I have asked my opponent to join me in running a clean campaign, free of name-calling and lies. I hope she joins me in that effort for these last 30 days. My wish for The President and the First Lady is a rapid and full recovery. That is my same wish for the millions of Americans who have contracted COVID-19.”