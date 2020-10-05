Stefanik, supporters rally in downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown is a long way from Washington, D.C., but President Trump was very much on the mind of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and her supporters.
“We are going to work for him. We are going to work as hard for him between now and Election Day as he has worked for us these past four years,” said Stefanik to supporters on Watertown’s Public Square Monday.
The Republican was there to campaign and to support President Trump, who was hospitalized Friday with COVID-19.
Stefanik also had sharp words for her opponent, Democrat Tedra Cobb after the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported some Cobb supporters danced and said they hoped President Trump takes a turn for the worse.
Cobb responded with this statement:
“This isn’t the time for partisanship and politics. I don’t agree with these comments, and I condemn this type of vitriol. I have asked my opponent to join me in running a clean campaign, free of name-calling and lies. I hope she joins me in that effort for these last 30 days. My wish for The President and the First Lady is a rapid and full recovery. That is my same wish for the millions of Americans who have contracted COVID-19.”
Stefanik says the race will come down to the issues.
“We are going to win this race, we are going to win this race because I have a record of results in contrast to my opponents record of far left resistance,” said Stefanik.
Stefanik enters the last few weeks of the campaign in good shape financially. She raised more than $3 million between July and September and has $4 million to spend.
Cobb raised $1.1 million in the same time period and has $1.3 million to spend.
Despite being out-fundraised, Cobb campaign officials have said they have enough money to wage an effective campaign between now and Election Day
There are now less than 30 days until the election.
