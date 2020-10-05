Valerie E. Tutoli, 73, of Massena

Valerie was born on June 14, 1947 in Milford, CT, daughter of the late Russell and Marjorie “Midge” (Blanchard) Root. She grew up in Devon, CT and went to school for riveting and assembly at Sikorsky Aircraft in Bridgeport, CT. Married the late Alfred Tutoli, Sr. of Devon, CT in 1987 and moved to Massena in 1989.