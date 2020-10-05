Valerie E. Tutoli, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Valerie E. Tutoli, 73, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation.
Following her wishes, her family will honor her life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Valerie was born on June 14, 1947 in Milford, CT, daughter of the late Russell and Marjorie “Midge” (Blanchard) Root. She grew up in Devon, CT and went to school for riveting and assembly at Sikorsky Aircraft in Bridgeport, CT. Married the late Alfred Tutoli, Sr. of Devon, CT in 1987 and moved to Massena in 1989.
She enjoyed gardening, sketching, long walks on the beach and going to the Eisenhower Lock.
Surviving Valerie is her son and his fiance', Kevin Root and Bernardine Larabay of Massena, a step-daughter and her husband, Peggy and Stephen Tarentino of Clayton, NC, her brother, Kevin Blanchard Root of Bonifay, FL and her sister, Denise Rosa of Naugatuck, CT,five grandchildren, Kristeen Root, Danielle, Angela, Vinny and Eddy Visconti.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Massena Humane Society.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.