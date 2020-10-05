Your Turn: feedback on Hitchin’ Post video, evictions & absentee ballots

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials say a cell phone inside Watertown’s Hitchin' Post Tavern captured video of what they say goes against every rule put in place to protect people from COVID-19 in bars:
Leave people alone...People have to live and have fun.
Nancy Frank
I guess they don’t care if they get sick and then infect their parents or grandparents with the virus.
Barbara McAloon
You’re going to have to watch every move you make now. Someone is all too happy to take pics/videos and turn you in.
Judy Waite
Governor Cuomo extended the ban on residential evictions until the start of next year due to the pandemic:
A lot of people are hurting right now. This...needed to be done.
Frankie Allen
I’m a landlord...How will the tenants come up with the money when they’re 6-9 months behind? How do I get my money from those tenants? Short story is I don’t and they lose their homes.
Lee Gibson
Have you decided to vote by absentee ballot this November? You’re not alone. Local board of elections officials say requests for the ballots are double what they’ve been in the past:
If we can go out to eat, go shopping, and kids are back in school, we can vote in person!
Shelby Lynn
I requested an absentee ballot. I’m voting by mail because I can!
Michele O’Donnell
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.