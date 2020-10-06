HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alexander W. Hamilton, 64, of Harrisville, died unexpectedly on October 3, 2020, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at his brother’s home, October 17, 2020 from 1 – 5 PM, 676 CR 19, Hermon, New York 13652 .
Alex is survived by his mother Genevieve Hamilton, Edwards, his son Brandon Shrewsbury of Marcy, brothers, Richard and wife Jean Hamilton of Hermon, Alan Hamilton of Heuvelton, Asa Hamilton of Hermon, a sister, Kay Cornell of Edwards, several nieces and nephews.
He was born on October 13, 1955 in the Gouverneur, to the late Herbert Hamilton and Genevieve Paro Hamilton. He graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1974. He was a laborer with Union Local 322, Massena. Alex was a member of the Sons of the American Legion 321.
He enjoyed dancing, playing golf, hunting in Fire Falls, traveling, the outdoors, being with people and making them laugh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Skaneateles American Legion Post 321, 3808 Jordan Road, Skaneateles, New York 13152.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
